What the papers say – January 22

Brexit is firmly on the front pages on Tuesday after Theresa May updated MPs on her “Plan B” and Jeremy Corbyn moved to back a second referendum. The Guardian leads with the Prime Minister’s opposition to a so-called “People’s Vote” – and her plan to continue pushing for changes to her original plan in hope of winning MPs over.

Mrs May warned that a second referendum could cause civil disorder and seriously harm public trust in Parliament, the Daily Express says.

Meanwhile Mr Corbyn endorsed a plan to hold another vote after coming under pressure from Labour MPs, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Times says up to 40 members of Mrs May’s Cabinet will resign next week if MPs are whipped against backing a plan to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The i also leads with the threat, reporting “disbelief” among ministers at Mrs May’s intransigence.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd raised the possibility of a mass walkout, The Independent says.

Like The Independent, Metro uses the “Groundhog Day” analogy to describe the PM’s little-changed strategy.

The PM’s Plan B focuses on changing measures for the Irish border that killed off her Plan A, although the EU’s chief negotiator rebuffed the suggestion immediately, the Financial Times reports.

In other news, The Sun leads with an alleged incident involving a Sandringham gamekeeper and a member of the public.

The Daily Mail carries a plea by the family of speedboat victim Charlotte Brown for the Home Secretary to order the police to do more in the hunt for her killer.

And the Daily Mirror leads with a report on a tower block that is home to hundreds of people and has similar cladding to that used on Grenfell Tower.