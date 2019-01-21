- ITV Report
Where are all the grown ups in politics during the Brexit crisis, asks former Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika
- Watch the full interview with Ayesha Hazarika above
In the latest episode of our interview series Ask A Woman, political commentator, comedian and former Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika talks to Julie Etchingham about why she thinks Brexit has caused public trust in politics to plunge further.
She tells us Jeremy Corbyn should back a second referendum and that he should have gone to see Theresa May for cross-party talks to break the deadlock over the Brexit deal, saying it would have been the 'grown up' thing to do.
Asked whether she thought the Labour leader wasn't behaving as a grown up, Ayesha said: "I don't think any of them [politicians] are behaving as grown ups, quite frankly.
"I think one of the great tragedies about where we are right now is I think the public...look at this chamber of people just yelling at each other, shouting at each other, trying to stab each other in the back and people are asking the question: 'Where are the grown ups right now? Where are the people courageous enough to come out and try and do something to stop all of this madness?'
"I don't think they see it in the prime minister and I don't think they see it in the leader of the opposition."
Ayesha also talks about her journey from civil service press officer to comedian - and the uncanny impression of Ed Miliband she developed while helping to prepare the former Labour leader for Prime Minister's Questions against David Cameron.
Julie also asks Ayesha about whether she has ambitions to be an MP - and who are the three women she'd most like to have dinner with.
