Injured Duke of Edinburgh crash victim 'surprised' at lack of contact from Prince Philip

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate. Credit: PA

A mother-of-two injured in a car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh has said she has received a message from the Queen - but is "surprised" Prince Philip has not tried to contact her personally. Emma Fairweather said a member of the Queen’s staff left a voice message after trying to ring her to find out how she was following the incident which left her with a broken wrist. The 46-year-old said it was "confusing" to receive a message "from someone else’s partner who wasn’t involved in the accident". "The door is absolutely still open for him to reach out," she told the Daily Mirror.

Two occupants of the other car were injured. Credit: Eastern Daily Press

"While it’s nice the Queen has seen it may be appropriate to ask one of her staff to contact me and wish me well, she wasn’t involved in the accident. "I’m still quite surprised that Prince Philip hasn’t felt he wants to contact me and inquire as to how I am." The Queen attended a church service on the Sandringham Estate on Sunday accompanied by the Duke of York. Her husband did not attend, although he has missed several services in recent weeks.

It emerged on Sunday that Ms Fairweather had not been contacted by anyone from the palace following the crash, which happened on Thursday afternoon, despite officials saying the parties involved had exchanged "well-wishes" with Philip. Following the comments, a source told ITV News that senior members of the royal household attempted to contact the driver and passenger involved in Thursday’s crash to deliver good wishes from the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. They attempted to make contact over the weekend but have so far been unsuccessful. A police liaison officer also made contact with the driver and passenger on Friday to deliver a message and good wishes were returned.

Ms Fairweather was with another woman and a nine-month baby when the Kia they were travelling in collided with a Land Rover Freelander being driven by the duke near Sandringham. The force of the crash rolled the 4×4 onto its side, while the Kia was also badly damaged. Philip, 97, escaped the crash without injury, although the women involved in the crash required hospital treatment for their injuries. The baby escaped unhurt.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was left 'very shocked' and shaken by the crash. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Ms Fairweather said she has been advised by doctors she may need surgery on her wrist if attempts to set the break fail. Norfolk Police are continuing their investigation into the crash, which happened on the A149 shortly before 3pm. Philip reportedly said "I’m such a fool" as he was pulled from the wrecked car by Roy Warne. The 75-year-old told The Sun he heard Philip telling police he had been "dazzled by the sun". Nick Freeman, the lawyer dubbed Mr Loophole, said the duke could be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention if he was deemed to have made a mistake.

Philip’s Land Rover Discovery collided with a Kia. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA