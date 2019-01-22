'If we wreck the natural world, we wreck ourselves', David Attenborough warns of environmental crisis facing the planet

Sir David Attenborough has warned it is difficult to overstate the environmental crisis facing the planet, as he was interviewed live on stage by the Duke of Cambridge. The veteran broadcaster urged leaders to care for the natural world as he spoke with William at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Blue Planet narrator stressed the "frightening" mechanisms humans have for destruction. Sir David told the duke: "The future of the natural world is in our hands." "Its not just beauty or interest it is the essential ingredient of human life is a healthy planet," he adds.

Sir David Attenborough discussing the environment with William in Davos Credit: PA

The broadcaster warns of the dangers of "wrecking" the whole planet. "We are destroying the natural world and with it ourselves," he said. Sir David added: "It is difficult to overstate it. We are now so numerous, so powerful, so all-pervasive, the mechanisms that we have for destruction are so wholesale and so frightening, that we can actually exterminate whole ecosystems without even noticing it." He also discussed his new nature documentary Our Planet, saying streaming it on Netflix would allow it to be seen by millions of people around the world.

Describing the modern technology used in his documentary making, he said: "The facilities we now have are unbelievable. We can go everywhere. "We can go to the bottom of the sea, we can go into space, we can use drones, we can use helicopters, we can speed things up and we can slow them down. "So the natural world has never been exposed to this degree before." He urged people "not to waste the riches of the natural world on which we depend" and to respect the planet by not throwing away food or power. Sir David added: "Just care for the natural world, of which we are an essential part."

Sir David Attenborough met the Duke of Cambridge in Davos. Credit: PA