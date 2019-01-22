'Bikini Hiker' Gigi Wu dies during solo climb in Taiwan

A hiker famed for posting photos in a bikini from mountain summits has died after falling into a ravine.

Gigi Wu was on a solo trek when she fell. She contacted the emergency services but the rescue operation was hampered by poor weather, local media report.

It is thought the Taiwanese hiker died of hypothermia as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Officials in Taiwan say she spoke to friends following 20 to 30m fall, saying she was unable to move the lower half of body but was able to pass on her co-ordinates.

The 36-year-old became a popular social media figure thanks to her bikini clad postings and her Facebook page has been inundated with tributes.

Ms Wu was reportedly alone on a tour in Yushan National Park, which includes Taiwan's highest peaks.

Although known for her unique photos, Ms Wu was an experienced hiker and took the appropriate equipment and precautions for all expeditions.