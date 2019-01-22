Katie Price backed by MPs over disability abuse online

Katie Price's petition calling for new social media laws has been backed by MPs after an inquiry found that self-regulation of social media "has failed disabled people".

A report by the House of Commons Petitions Committee said the Government must consult with disabled people on digital strategy and hate crime law.

The Petitions Committee also said social media firms need to accept responsibility for allowing "toxic environments to exist unchallenged".

The inquiry was launched after Ms Price started a petition to make online abuse a specific criminal offence and create a register of offenders after highlighting the online abuse her son, Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome has encountered.

The petition had attracted more than 220,000 signatures before being closed early due to the 2017 general election.