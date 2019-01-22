Electric vehicle wins Car of the Year award for first time

A prestigious Car of the Year award has been given to an electric vehicle (EV) for the first time. The Kia e-Niro was given the title by car-buying magazine and website What Car? at its 42nd annual awards ceremony. It can be driven for 253 miles between charges, according to tests in real-world conditions.

The Kia e-Niro has a range of 253 miles Credit: Kia/PA

The award comes after alternatively fuelled vehicles – such as plug-in hybrids or pure electrics – increased their share of the new car market from 4.6% in 2017 to 6.0% last year. The market share for diesels fell from 42.0% to 31.7% over the same period amid growing concern over their impact on air quality and uncertainty about how they will be taxed and treated in the future. Petrol cars saw their market share rise from 53.4% to 62.3%. What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “The demand for electric cars has grown exponentially in recent years, and 2019 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet. “Most of the leading manufacturers have plans for new EVs, and the fact that the Kia e-Niro was able to beat all its petrol and diesel rivals to win the 2019 What Car? Car of the Year award shows how far this technology has developed.

