Ivanka Trump granted five trademarks by China amid trade talks with US

The Chinese government has granted Ivanka Trump’s company preliminary approval for another five trademarks this month, as her father Donald Trump’s administration pushes ahead on trade negotiations with Beijing. Four trademarks, including child care centres, sunglasses and wedding dresses, were approved on Sunday. A fifth, covering brokerage, charitable fundraising and art valuation services, was approved on January 6, according to online trademark office records.

The applications were filed in China in 2016 and 2017 Credit: Andy Wong/AP

The applications were filed in 2016 and 2017 and if there are no objections, they will be finalised after 90 days. Ivanka Trump’s expanding intellectual property holdings have long raised ethical concerns, particularly in China, where the courts and bureaucracy tend to reflect the will of the ruling Communist Party. Ivanka Trump’s lawyers in China did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Critics argue that by asking a foreign government for valuable intellectual property rights, White House officials could open themselves to pressure in government negotiations.

