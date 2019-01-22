Javid ‘underlines personal commitment’ to finding speedboat killer

The family of a woman killed in a speedboat crash said Home Secretary Sajid Javid has “underlined his personal commitment” to finding her fugitive killer. On Tuesday, Mr Javid met the family of Charlotte Brown – who died aged 24 after a boat belonging to Jack Shepherd flipped into the wintry waters of the River Thames during a champagne-fuelled first date in December 2015 – to discuss the operation to catch him. Shepherd, 31, has been on the run since he vanished before his Old Bailey trial last summer, during which he was sentenced in his absence to six years in prison for manslaughter by gross negligence.

Speaking outside Parliament, Ms Brown’s father Graham Brown said: “The Home Secretary has underlined his personal commitment to see that the current manhunt is given the necessary resources and priority required. “Our message is clear – there can be no hiding place for Jack Shepherd. “No one should give support, assistance or encouragement to him other than to do what he should have done in the first instance, which is to hand himself in.”

Charlotte Brown Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

He added: “Jack Shepherd was able to abscond whilst on unconditional bail. “The police and other agencies have a responsibility to do whatever it takes to ensure that justice is served.” Ms Brown’s mother Roz Wickens and sister Katie also attended the meeting. The police have assured the family that “everything which can be done is being done”, Mr Brown said, adding: “They are following a number of leads.”

Sajid Javid Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA