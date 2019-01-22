Kate launches national helpline for parents and children

Duchess of Cambridge chatted to volunteers manning the FamilyLine service. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken about the pressures of motherhood as she launched a new national family helpline aimed at supporting parents and their children. Kate, a mother of three, sympathised with the parenting problems of others when she chatted to volunteers manning the FamilyLine service run by the charity Family Action, telling them: “Everybody experiences the same struggle.”

Arriving at the charity in south London. Credit: PA

With three children under the age of six – Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Princess Louis, who is nine months old on Wednesday – Kate is focused on improving early years support for children and their parents. She has established a steering group of experts which meets monthly, and her visit was hosted by David Holmes, chief executive of Family Action, who is a member of the project.

Kate meets families, young carers and volunteers at FamilyLine Credit: Adrian Dennis/PA

As Kate chatted to the volunteers she joked about the help available to mothers: “You get a lot of support with the baby years… particularly in the early days up to the age of about one, but after that there isn’t a huge amount – lots of books to read.” At the charity’s offices in Forest Hill, south London, the duchess listened to a role-playing training session where volunteer Sagari Sarkar answered a mock call from a mother struggling to cope with looking after her baby alone.

Kate receives a bouquet of flowers as she leaves Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Ms Sarkar, a mother-of-three, said about Kate’s parenting comment: “I think it makes her human, it makes her in touch. She’s a parent, a very active parent, and I think that’s what people like about her. “Why she’s a great supporter of our service is that she does recognise that families have the same pressures and struggles and she’s no exception. She may have slightly different circumstances to the rest of us but, you know, being a parent is being a parent.”

The mother-of-three empathised with the pressures of parenthood. Credit: PA