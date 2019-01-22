May faces fresh Commons fights over Brexit

Fresh Commons clashes over launching a second Brexit referendum and blocking a no-deal EU withdrawal loom as Theresa May faces new challenges to her authority. Labour wants Parliament to be given the option to back a national poll on Brexit when MPs vote on the Government’s EU exit stance next week. An amendment to the Prime Minister’s Brexit motion calls for a vote on backing Labour’s plan for a customs union with the EU, and whether to legislate “to hold a public vote on a deal or a proposition” supported by a Commons majority. The move came is it was understood that Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd had urged Downing Street to allow Tory MPs a free vote on moves aimed at preventing a no deal, amid fears that dozens of ministers could otherwise resign.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reported that Tory HQ has been effectively put on a snap general election “war footing” due to the Brexit situation in Parliament. Despite Mrs May’s claim that a second referendum could “damage social cohesion”, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the option should be considered. He said: “Our amendment will allow MPs to vote on options to end this Brexit deadlock and prevent the chaos of a no deal. “It is time for Labour’s alternative plan to take centre stage, while keeping all options on the table, including the option of a public vote.” However, Labour’s amendment was carefully worded and did not explicitly say the party would officially support a second referendum. In a break from usual parliamentary rules, MPs will be able to amend the so-called “neutral motion” tabled by the Prime Minister on Brexit, with votes due to take place on amendments chosen by Speaker John Bercow on January 29. A cross-party group of MPs, including Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Tory former minister Nick Boles, is seeking to give time for a Bill to suspend the Article 50 withdrawal process if there is no new deal with Brussels by the end of February. Labour’s Hilary Benn has tabled an amendment to the Government motion calling for a range of indicative votes on various Brexit options. He tweeted: “Just tabled an amendment for next week’s Brexit debate calling for the House of Commons to hold a series of indicative votes on a way forward.” And Tory former attorney general Dominic Grieve is looking to allow a motion by a minority of 300 MPs – from at least five parties and including 10 Tories – to be debated in order to allow for indicative votes on where to go next.

Labour MPs Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA