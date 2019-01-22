No-deal Brexit could cost Scotland £14bn a year by 2034, study claims

A no-deal Brexit could cost Scotland £14 billion a year, new analysis by business organisation the CBI has indicated. The study of the UK Government figures points to Scotland being among the areas of the UK “significantly exposed” to the economic effect of the UK leaving the EU without a deal. The CBI estimates the UK Government’s predicted 8.1% drop in real gross value added (GVA) in Scotland by 2034 following a no-deal Brexit could amount to an annual loss of output worth £14 billion by that date. A drop of this magnitude would hit jobs and living standards, the CBI warns, and is more than the annual amount spent on hospitals, GP surgeries and other health services in Scotland.

Farming and food production is singled out as being at risk of being “severely impacted” in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as it is said to be “particularly exposed to the risk of higher tariffs and trade costs”. Ed Monaghan, chief executive officer of CBI Scotland member luxury home builder Mactaggart and Mickel, said: “Like most businesses, the prospect of leaving the EU with no-deal is unimaginable. “Not because we are able to predict the likely impact better than anyone else. Put simply; a wait-and-see strategy will most likely engulf decisions, from business investment to individual purchases, invoking a national pause on activity and making the resulting impact on our economy easy to predict.”

