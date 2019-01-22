No-deal Brexit would cause hard border in Ireland warns European Commission

The European Commission has issued a stark warning that a no-deal Brexit will lead to a hard border in Ireland.

Spokesman Margaritis Schinas said there was “nothing new” in Mrs May’s statement to MPs on Monday, in which she promised to seek a means to keep the Irish border open in a way which can win the support of Parliament.

“If you like to push me and speculate on what might happen in a no-deal scenario in Ireland, I think it’s pretty obvious, you will have a hard border", he said.

“Our commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and everything that we have been doing for years with our tools, instruments and programmes will have to take inevitably into account this fact.

“So, of course, we are for peace, of course we stand behind the Good Friday Agreement, but that’s what a no-deal scenario would entail.”

His pessimism was echoed by the Irish government with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar saying that in the event of no-deal, Ireland and the UK would have to negotiate a new agreement on "full alignment" of customs and regulations to avoid a hard border.

While Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said Dublin would face a “very difficult job” to avoid the need for physical infrastructure on the border with Northern Ireland if Mrs May’s deal failed.

These warnings came as MPs tabled amendments in Parliament to the Prime Minister’s deal, the rejection of which by an overwhelming 230 votes last week has thrown into doubt proposals for a backstop to keep the Irish border open.

In a break from usual procedures, the amendments will be voted on by MPson January 29 in what will be yet another day of high Brexit drama in the Commons which could put Mrs May under intense political pressure to change course.

Who is tabling an amendment?