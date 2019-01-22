Olivia Colman: From Sophie in Peep Show to an Oscar nod for Queen Anne

The British star has won fans in Hollywood for her turn in The Favourite. Credit: AP

Olivia Colman first found fame as Sophie, the girlfriend of David Mitchell’s neurotic Mark, in the British comedy Peep Show. Before landing an Oscar nomination for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, she had a successful career on the small screen in Green Wing, That Mitchell And Web Look and Twenty Twelve. The Norwich-born star also featured in British films including Hot Fuzz and Tyrannosaur before she played the role of Carol Thatcher opposite Meryl Streep in The Iron Lady. It was her part as the hotel manager in 2015’s The Lobster that paired her up with Greek film-maker Yorgos Lanthimos, who would go on to direct her to her Oscar nomination.

The Lobster, which also starred Colin Farrell, and Rachel Weisz, was set in a surreal dystopian future, where single people are obliged to find a romantic partner within 45 days or are turned into animals. It was a critical hit and collected a best original screenplay nomination at the Oscars. Colman, 44, followed up the film’s success with a star turn in the BBC drama The Night Manager opposite Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, for which she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy, and in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s black comedy Fleabag. It was her role in the ITV crime series Broadchurch that made her a household name in the UK, playing DS Ellie Miller, but it is her turn in The Favourite which has made her a Hollywood star.

