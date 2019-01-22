Olivia Colman's The Favourite and Netflix's Roma lead the way at the 2019 Oscars

The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced in Los Angeles. Credit: PA/AP/Netflix

Olivia Colman's The Favourite and Netflix's Roma will lead the way at this year's Oscars after receiving 10 nominations each. Norwich-born Colman earned a nod for her starring role in regal black comedy The Favourite meanwhile Alfonso Cuaron's intimate family drama Roma - hailed as a masterpiece by critics - became the first Netflix film to receive a Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Colman is joined by fellow British actors Christian Bale, Rachel Weisz and Richard E Grant among this year's contenders.

Who's nominated for what?

Supporting Actress

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone for The Favourite

Amy Adams for Vice

Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk

Marina de Tavira for Roma

British costume designer Sandy Powell has received two Oscar nominations in the costume design category for The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns in front of Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Best supporting actor

Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Mahershala Ali for Green Book and Sam Rockwell for Vice

Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant has received his first Oscar nomination with a best supporting actor nod for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best original score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best actor

Christian Bale for Vice

Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born

Viggo Mortensen for Green Book

Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate

Best actress

Olivia Colman for The Favourite

Glenn Close for The Wife

Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio for Roma

The official ROMA Twitter account has congratulated Yalitza Aparicio for her Academy Award nomination for best actress in a leading role.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born and Vice

Black Panther has become the first superhero film to be nominated for the best picture Oscar. Marvel officially congratulated Black Panther for its Academy Award nominations, which included best original score, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best costume design.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Best original song

'All The Stars' for Black Panther

'Shallow' for A Star is Born

'I'll Fight' for RBG

'The Place Where Lost Things Go' for Mary Poppins Returns

'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings' for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mark Ronson responded on Twitter to his Oscar nomination for original song for Shallow, from A Star Is Born.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay for Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 40 years after a writing nod for 1989's "Do the Right Thing."

There has only ever been one female winner of the Oscar for best director in the history of the Academy Awards - and that is not going to change in 2019. No women have been nominated in the category this year. Among those to be overlooked are two British film-makers: Lynne Ramsay, director of You Were Never Really Here, and Josie Rourke, who directed Mary Queen Of Scots.