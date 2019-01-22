- ITV Report
Olivia Colman's The Favourite and Netflix's Roma lead the way at the 2019 Oscars
Olivia Colman's The Favourite and Netflix's Roma will lead the way at this year's Oscars after receiving 10 nominations each.
Norwich-born Colman earned a nod for her starring role in regal black comedy The Favourite meanwhile Alfonso Cuaron's intimate family drama Roma - hailed as a masterpiece by critics - became the first Netflix film to receive a Oscar nomination for Best Picture.
Colman is joined by fellow British actors Christian Bale, Rachel Weisz and Richard E Grant among this year's contenders.
Who's nominated for what?
Supporting Actress
- Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone for The Favourite
- Amy Adams for Vice
- Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk
- Marina de Tavira for Roma
British costume designer Sandy Powell has received two Oscar nominations in the costume design category for The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns.
Best supporting actor
- Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Mahershala Ali for Green Book and Sam Rockwell for Vice
- Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant has received his first Oscar nomination with a best supporting actor nod for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best original score
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
Best actor
- Christian Bale for Vice
- Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody
- Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born
- Viggo Mortensen for Green Book
- Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate
Best actress
- Olivia Colman for The Favourite
- Glenn Close for The Wife
- Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Yalitza Aparicio for Roma
The official ROMA Twitter account has congratulated Yalitza Aparicio for her Academy Award nomination for best actress in a leading role.
Best Picture
- BlacKkKlansman
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born and Vice
Black Panther has become the first superhero film to be nominated for the best picture Oscar.
Marvel officially congratulated Black Panther for its Academy Award nominations, which included best original score, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best costume design.
Best original song
- 'All The Stars' for Black Panther
- 'Shallow' for A Star is Born
- 'I'll Fight' for RBG
- 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' for Mary Poppins Returns
- 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings' for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Mark Ronson responded on Twitter to his Oscar nomination for original song for Shallow, from A Star Is Born.
Best Director
- Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
- Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay for Vice
- Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite
Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 40 years after a writing nod for 1989's "Do the Right Thing."
There has only ever been one female winner of the Oscar for best director in the history of the Academy Awards - and that is not going to change in 2019.
No women have been nominated in the category this year.
Among those to be overlooked are two British film-makers: Lynne Ramsay, director of You Were Never Really Here, and Josie Rourke, who directed Mary Queen Of Scots.
The 91st Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 24.