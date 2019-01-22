Periodic table to highlight scarcity of elements used in mobile phones

Chemical elements which make up everyday devices such as smartphones and TVs have been included in an “endangered list”. Scientists from the University of St Andrews have helped to develop a periodic table which highlights the scarcity of the 90 natural elements, many of which are used in the production of popular phones. The work was carried out as part of a project by the European Chemical Society (EuChemS), which represents more than 160,000 chemists from more than 40 member societies and other chemistry-related organisations The modernised periodic table was designed to mark the 150th anniversary of its creation in 1869. It is estimated that about 10 million smartphones are discarded or replaced every month in the European Union alone.

The updated periodic table will be launched on Tuesday at the European Parliament Credit: PA/University of St Andrews

Smartphones are made up of around 30 elements and scientists have raised concerns that there will be an increasing scarcity due to limited supplies, elements being located in conflict areas and an incapacity to fully recycle. The table will be launched at the European Parliament on Tuesday by Labour MEPs Catherine Stihler and Clare Moody. The event will also highlight the discovery of the oldest-known wallchart of the periodic table, discovered last year at the University of St Andrews. Professor David Cole-Hamilton, emeritus professor in chemistry at St Andrews, said people should avoid changing their phones every few years.

What is believed to be the world’s oldest periodic table was found at the University of St Andrews Credit: University of St Andrews/PA