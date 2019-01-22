Pigeon dropping infection confirmed as 'contributing factor' to child’s death

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Credit: PA

An infection linked to pigeon droppings was a "contributing factor" in the death of a child at Scotland's flagship hospital, it has been confirmed. Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed a post-mortem examination carried out on the youngster showed the Cryptococcus bacteria was a factor in their death. Cryptococcus bacteriais primarily found in soil and pigeon droppings. Pigeon droppings appeared in a plant room on the hospital’s rooftop via a small break in the wall, which was "invisible to the naked eye", Ms Freeman said. Adding it was unclear how the bacteria had entered the ventilation system, she said a review would be carried out in the design, build, handover and maintenance of Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman. Credit: PA

An earlier patient at the flagship hospital was also found to have an infection caused by inhaling the fungus Cryptococcus, but Ms Freeman confirmed it did not contribute to their death. The hospital was built for the Scottish Government at a cost of some £842 million and opened at the end of April 2015. Despite the hospital having only recently been constructed, Ms Freeman said there appeared to be a "number of instances" where the fabric of building was "less than satisfactory".

