Replica of HMS Endeavour to sail around Australia on 250th anniversary of voyage

A replica of Captain James Cook’s HMS Endeavour will circumnavigate Australia as part of commemorations of the navigator’s arrival Down Under 250 years ago, prime minister Scott Morrison has announced.

The government is giving 6.7 million Australian dollars (£3.72 million) to the Australian National Maritime Museum for the voyage, which is due to embark from Sydney in March 2020 and end in May the following year.

The circumnavigation will be paid for as part of a 48.7 million Australian dollar (£27 million) fund set aside to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s voyage.

Mr Morrison said the famed explorer’s expedition “is the reason Australia is what it is today and it’s important we take the opportunity to reflect on it”.

“As the 250th anniversary nears we want to help Australians better understand Captain Cook’s historic voyage and its legacy for exploration, science and reconciliation,” he said.