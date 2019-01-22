Scottish authorities have slowest internet speeds in UK, study claims

Parts of Scotland receive the worst broadband connection in the UK, according to new research.

A study by consumer group Which? evaluated the broadband speed in local authority areas across Scotland, England and Wales.

Four areas were listed bottom of a list of 32 Scottish local authorities for the standard of broadband connection.

Orkney (at 3Mbps), Shetland (6.7Mbps), Argyll and Bute (7Mbps) and Moray (7.1Mbps) were also recorded as having the slowest internet connections in the UK.

The research by Which? suggests internet users in some of these areas could struggle to carry out online banking or to use streaming services due to slow internet.

Also lagging behind were the Highlands (8.9Mbps), Borders (9.3Mbps), Aberdeenshire (10.1Mbps), Perth and Kinross (10.1Mbps) and Na h-Eilean Siar (11.5Mbps).

The analysis indicated the fastest local authority in Scotland, and the third fastest in the UK, for broadband speed was West Dunbartonshire, with an average 29.6Mpbs.

The findings suggest that downloading a film in Orkney would take around seven times longer than it would in West Dunbartonshire.

Other areas in Scotland which receive a faster connection include Inverclyde (26.9Mbps), Dundee City (23.1Mbps), North Lanarkshire (22Mbps) and East Renfrewshire (21.4Mbps).