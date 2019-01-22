Scottish Brexit Secretary to tell Brussels: We want to stay in EU

The Constitutional Relations Secretary embarked on a trip to Belgium on Monday, starting with a visit to Zebrugge port to learn more about the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Mike Russell MSP is to have discussions about Brexit and assert the Scottish Government’s desire to remain in the European Union.

Scotland wants to retain EU membership, the Scottish Brexit minister is set to tell European leaders and business chiefs on a visit to Brussels.

He is due to to meet MEPs in Brussels on Tuesday as well as Herman van Rompuy and Fabian Zuleeg of the European Policy Centre.

Ahead of the discussions, Mr Russell said: “Amid the Brexit chaos unfolding at Westminster it must be remembered that a decisive majority of people in Scotland voted to remain within the European Union and the Scottish Government is determined to do all we can to ensure their wishes are respected.

“It is unacceptable for the views of people in Scotland to be continually ignored by the UK Government and I will be setting out today that the Scottish Government believes the best outcome for both Scotland and the UK is to retain EU membership.

“The Prime Minister’s deal has suffered a crushing defeat in the House of Commons but her statement yesterday failed to set out a realistic way forward and she seems intent on running down the clock, bringing the prospect of a no deal – and the threat it would pose to jobs, business and living standards – ever closer.

“The Scottish Government will now step up our efforts to secure an extension to Article 50 and for a second referendum on EU membership.”