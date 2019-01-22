Advertisement

Smiling Cristiano Ronaldo leaves court after accepting £16.7m fine over tax fraud

Cristiano Ronaldo has pleaded guilty to tax fraud and received a two-year suspended sentence and a £16.7m fine.

Ronaldo struck a deal with Spain's state prosecutor and tax authorities last year over his punishment.

The agreement will cost him nearly 19 million euros (£16.7 million) in fines.

The charges relate back to his time when he was a player at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo even took the time to sign autographs. Credit: AP

The Juventus forward arrived at the Spanish court in a black van and was wearing a black sports coat and black trousers.

He took time to stop and sign autographs for awaiting fans both on his way in and out.

Ronaldo with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Credit: PA

In Spain, a judge can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.

In 2017, a state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros (£13 million).

Ronaldo was accused of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights.