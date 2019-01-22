- ITV Report
-
Smiling Cristiano Ronaldo leaves court after accepting £16.7m fine over tax fraud
Cristiano Ronaldo has pleaded guilty to tax fraud and received a two-year suspended sentence and a £16.7m fine.
Ronaldo struck a deal with Spain's state prosecutor and tax authorities last year over his punishment.
The agreement will cost him nearly 19 million euros (£16.7 million) in fines.
The charges relate back to his time when he was a player at Real Madrid.
The Juventus forward arrived at the Spanish court in a black van and was wearing a black sports coat and black trousers.
He took time to stop and sign autographs for awaiting fans both on his way in and out.
In Spain, a judge can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.
In 2017, a state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros (£13 million).
Ronaldo was accused of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights.