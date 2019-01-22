'It is obviously disappointing': Stone circle believed to be thousands of years old actually built in 1990s

A stone circle thought to be thousands of years old has turned out to be a lot more modern after a former farm owner admitted building the replica in the 1990s.

The “recumbent stone circle” in the parish of Leochel-Cushnie, Aberdeenshire, was reported by the site’s current farm with unusual features including its small diameter and proportionately small stones.

Historic Environment Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council’s archaeology service celebrated it as an authentic discovery and continued their research until being contacted by the former owner who said they had built the stone circle in the mid-1990s.

Neil Ackerman, historic environment record assistant at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “It is obviously disappointing to learn of this development, but it also adds an interesting element to its story."