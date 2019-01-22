UK oil and gas sector growing in confidence after ‘challenging’ years

Confidence in the outlook for the UK oil and gas sector has increased almost fourfold in two years, an industry survey found.

About two-thirds (68%) of companies plan to increase or maintain capital expenditure in 2019 – more than double 2017’s figure of 33% – according to an outlook report by DNV GL.

The risk assessment firm, a technical adviser to the industry, said the proportion who expect to raise or sustain operating expenditure has grown from 37% in 2017 to 72% for 2019.

A third of companies anticipate stricter cost efficiency to take hold this year, compared with 53% in 2018.

About two-fifths (41%) said they experienced price inflation from suppliers in 2018 while 44% expect suppliers to drive price inflation in 2019.