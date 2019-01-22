Supreme Court gives green light to Donald Trump's transgender military bar

Donald Trump has been given the green light to ahead with plans to restrict military service for transgender men and women. The US Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Trump administration on Tuesday, allowing the plan to progress as other legal challenges take place. The high court split 5-4 in allowing the plan to take effect, with the court's five conservatives backing it and its four liberal members saying they would not have. Its decision clears the way for the Pentagon to bar enlistment by people who have undergone a gender transition. It will also allow the administration to require that military personnel serve as members of their biological gender unless they began a gender transition under less restrictive Obama administration rules.

The US Supreme Court upheld the Trump administration's decision on Tuesday. Credit: AP

The Trump administration has sought for more than a year to change the Obama-era rules and had urged the justices to take up cases about its transgender troop policy immediately, but the court declined for now. Those cases will continue to move through lower courts and could eventually reach the Supreme Court again. The fact that five justices were willing to allow the policy to take effect for now, however, makes it more likely the Trump administration's policy will ultimately be upheld. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said the department was pleased with the court's decision. "The Department of Defence has the authority to create and implement personnel policies it has determined are necessary to best defend our nation," she said, adding that lower court rulings had forced the military to"maintain a prior policy that poses a risk to military effectiveness and lethality". Groups that sued over the Trump administration's policy said they ultimately hoped to win their lawsuits against the policy.

The ban has been criticised by some groups. Credit: AP