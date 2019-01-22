Weather: Icy start to a bright day but rain, sleet and snow on the way

After an icy start this morning it will be a mix of some bright spells, and some wintry showers bringing rain, sleet or snow at times.

The snow will mainly be on high ground, but there may be some in low lying areas too, especially in the early morning and later in the evening.

It will be a cold day wherever you are, with highs reaching 7 or 8 Celsius (45 or 46 F), and it will feel even colder in the west, with the blustery wind.