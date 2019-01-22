'If required, heads will roll': Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa issues warning as he returns home to chaos

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Credit: AP

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a warning "heads will roll", after cutting short a fund-raising trip, to address the country’s economic crisis and crackdown. He was welcomed at Harare International Airport by vice president Constantino Chiwenga, a former army commander who was in charge during the president’s week-long absence. During this time, the government launched a clampdown in which 12 people were killed, and others dragged from their homes and beaten, according to human rights groups. President Mnangagwa issued the warning, in a series of tweets, amid the country's economic crisis and widespread violence.

Mr Mnangagwa hugged Mr Chiwenga and chatted with him on the runway for 15 minutes. The president then told state broadcasters his trip to Russia and Kazakhstan was fruitful and will benefit Zimbabwe in the long run. During his trip he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked for a loan.

Mnangagwa met Vladimir Putin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin/AP

Earlier on Monday the government intensified its crackdown on dissent by charging the leader of the country’s largest labour organisation with subversion, as the courts ruled the shutdown of the internet was illegal. Police arrested Japhet Moyo, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, and charged him with subversion for his role in organising last week’s national strike. The arrest and Mr Mnangagwa’s return come after a week of turmoil. During the strike, some people went on to the streets to protest against the government’s drastic increase in fuel prices. The government said the demonstrations degenerated into riots, prompting a sweeping wave of repression. Security forces opened fire on crowds, wounding many bystanders, and went house to house in some neighbourhoods, beating up many men, according to witnesses.

Soldiers remove rocks from the road as protestors gather during a demonstration over the hike in fuel prices in Harare. Credit: AP

The government also imposed an internet blackout across the country. On Monday Zimbabwe’s High Court ordered the government to restore full internet. The shutdown was illegal because the minister of state for security, who ordered the internet closure, does not have powers to issue such a directive, said the court ruling. Only Mr Mnangagwa has the authority to make such an order, said the court. Over the weekend the government restored partial internet access, but kept a blackout on social media apps like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. The government alleges the internet has been used to organise violent demonstrations. Zimbabwe’s capital gingerly recovered from the week of unrest on Monday. Most shops and businesses reopened, although many people are stocking up on food items in case of further unrest.

Armed police officers outside the residence of Evan Mawarire, an activist and pastor who helped mobilize people to protest against the hike in fuel prices. Credit: AP