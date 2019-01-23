'I'm ringing because I'm bored', ambulance hoax caller fined £165 for calling services 200 times in two weeks

An ambulance hoax caller, who called the service 200 times in just over two weeks, said she was "bored and didn't care about anyone else."

Victoria Cross, from Moira, Leicestershire, made her calls between Christmas and New Year - with one leading to a one-minute delay for a child in cardiac arrest.

Once she realised her number had been blocked, Cross bought different SIM cards for her mobile phone in order to continue making the calls.

Another frequent prank caller Thomas Exhall, from Mansfield Woodhouse in Nottinghamshire, who was often intoxicated and verbally abusive towards call-handlers and ambulance crews who attended him, rang the service 344 times in six months.

Cross and Exhall appeared in court after making a series of hoax 999 calls - with Exhall costing the NHS almost £25,000.