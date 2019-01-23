Bono says ‘amoral’ capitalism needs taming but praises IMF he once considered the 'Great Satan'

U2 frontman Bono, who has been a prominent campaigner on development issues for decades, has said capitalism is not immoral, “it’s amoral”.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bono said capitalism has taken more people out of poverty than “any other ism” but that “it is a wild beast and if not tamed it can chew up a lot of people on the way”.

Those who have not benefited from capitalism are, he said, driving “the politics in our home towards populism”.