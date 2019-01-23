Brexit already hitting Scotland’s hospitality industry, study suggests

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) market review surveyed 500 outlets across Scotland and found 17% report issues caused by Brexit such as less bookings or loss of staff.

Brexit has already had a negative effect on just under a fifth of Scotland’s hospitality sector, a new survey suggests.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One in four expect to lose staff due to the UK leaving the EU, with 65% expecting wider staffing issues to continue.

Other results show a more positive picture for the industry, with a rise in outlets showing growth from 39% at the end of 2017 to 48% a year later.

But one in seven are in serious decline, rising to 21% in rural areas.

Despite the concerns, there is increased optimism among retailers.

At the end of 2018 around one in six (59%) were either growing or stable and this is projected to rise to 66% by the end of 2019.

SLTA managing director Colin Wilkinson said the survey indicates the key challenges in the sector.

“After a number of years of decline, our summer report indicated a recovering market and this trend has continued over the festive period, with 69% of outlets either growing or stable at Christmas versus 59% for the whole of 2018,” he said.