EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier refuses to back down on Brexit backstop

With the Prime Minister still insisting that she can go back to the EU and get Ireland and the other 26 members states to bend on the backstop then Michel Barnier, the EU’s Brexit chief negotiator, was getting his retaliation in first.

In an interview with the Luxembourg Times today he underlined, again, the opposition to any form of time limit on the backstop.

He told them: "The backstop is like an insurance. It is not there to be used. And if so, only provisionally. However, we cannot tie the backstop to a time limit."

"Why not?", Mr Barnier is questioned.

"Imagine if your home’s insurance was limited to five years and you’d have a problem after six years... That's difficult to justify", he replied.

"It's similar with the backstop. That is why it is tied to an event: as soon as there is an agreement between the EU and the UK that makes an internal border unnecessary, it will be obsolete.

"Let me remind you that we have negotiated the elements of the backstop with the British government and have integrated their wishes into it."

Two things become quickly clear when speaking to other EU politicians, officials and diplomats in Brussels this week.