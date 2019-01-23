Celebrities pledge to be more transparent over social media posts

A group of celebrities and social media influencers have agreed to be more clear when they have been paid or received free gifts to promote products online.

Singers, reality TV stars and actors are among 16 celebrities who have made a formal commitment to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to be more transparent over their endorsement deals when posting to social media.

Online endorsements from celebrities and influencers can help boost brand sales through exposure to their millions of followers. However, the CMA has previously warned some posts could break consumer protection law, which requires any payment or reward for promoting a brand to be clearly declared.