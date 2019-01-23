- ITV Report
-
Celebrities pledge to be more transparent over social media posts
A group of celebrities and social media influencers have agreed to be more clear when they have been paid or received free gifts to promote products online.
Singers, reality TV stars and actors are among 16 celebrities who have made a formal commitment to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to be more transparent over their endorsement deals when posting to social media.
Online endorsements from celebrities and influencers can help boost brand sales through exposure to their millions of followers. However, the CMA has previously warned some posts could break consumer protection law, which requires any payment or reward for promoting a brand to be clearly declared.
The celebrities named by the CMA who have agreed to change how they post are:
- Writer and model Alexa Chung
- The Only Way Is Essex stars Mario Falcone and Chloe Sims
- Made In Chelsea stars Alexandra ‘Binky’ Felstead, Louise Thompson and Millie Mackintosh
- Singers Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora
- Reality TV stars Holly Hagan and Megan McKenna
- Actress Michelle Keegan
- Models Iskra Lawrence and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
- YouTube star Zoe Sugg, better known as Zoella
- Fashion bloggers Dina Torkia and James Chapman
The CMA said it had made no ruling on whether the celebrities involved had broken consumer law, but said all had co-operated with the CMA and volunteered to make changes to their practices.
It said it has sent a number of warning letters to other celebrities, urging them to review their practices where concerns have been identified.