Chinese model in ‘racist’ Dolce & Gabbana ads apologises

The Chinese model in widely derided advertisements for Italian fashion line Dolce & Gabbana has apologised for her appearance in the campaign.

Zuo Ye said on her Weibo microblog that as a recent college graduate, she had not had time to consider the effect of the ads, in which she was filmed trying to eat pizza, spaghetti and a giant version of a cannoli pastry using chopsticks.

“I will grow from this experience and will better display the character of a Chinese citizen,” Ms Zuo wrote in the posting dated on Monday.