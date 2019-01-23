Donald Trump blocked from State of Union address until government re-opens

Donald Trump's State of the Union address has been postponed until the US government re-opens. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially postponed the president's address on Wednesday, with the government shutdown having now lasted a month. The Democrat told Mr Trump in a letter that the Democratic-controlled House will not pass the required measure for him to give the nationally televised speech from the House floor.

Ms Pelosi acted just hours after Mr Trump notified her that he was planning to deliver the speech next Tuesday in line with her original invitation. Mr Pelosi's moves have left the White House scrambling to devise an alternative plan for the speech, which is one of the president's top opportunities to lay out his agenda to the public.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially delayed the State of the Union address. Credit: AP