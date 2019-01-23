- ITV Report
Fugitive killer Jack Shepherd arrested in Georgia
Fugitive speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been arrested in Georgia.
Shepherd, 31, had been on the run since last summer after he was sentenced to six years imprisonment for manslaughter of Charlotte Brown by gross negligence, in his absence.
Georgian TV showed Shepherd handing himself in at a police station.
He is seen getting out of the back of a black car and walking into the station surrounded by two men and a woman.
Shepherd, who had grown a bushy beard in the months since he fled the UK, stopped to talk to reporters on his way in.
"I hope the truth will be discovered, my appeal will end successfully and everyone can move on", he said.
Ms Brown, 24, was killed after the speedboat Shepherd had bought to "pull women" flipped into the icy waters of the River Thames during their first in December 2015.
Her father Graham Brown told ITV News that news of the arrest made him cry.
“So many emotions, we’ve been on such a journey to get here. It’s just almost absolute relief that he’s been found and that we’re close to getting justice for Charlotte. Yeah, it made me cry,” he said.
"It’s just overwhelming, you know just out the blue that Jack Shepherd has been arrested", he added.
"He was all along in Georgia – it’s absolutely fantastic news that it now looks like he’ll come back to the UK to serve his sentence.”
A spokesman for the Georgian embassy in London said: "He has just surrendered himself to the Georgian Police and now the police undertakes relevant detaining formalities."
On Tuesday, Ms Brown's family met Home Secretary Sajid Javid to seek assurances that everything possible is being done to bring on-the-run Shepherd to justice.
The family were assured by Mr Javid that "all efforts and steps are being taken" and the "manhunt is given the necessary resources and priority it requires".