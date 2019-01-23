Fugitive killer Jack Shepherd arrested in Georgia

Fugitive speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been arrested in Georgia.

Shepherd, 31, had been on the run since last summer after he was sentenced to six years imprisonment for manslaughter of Charlotte Brown by gross negligence, in his absence.

Georgian TV showed Shepherd handing himself in at a police station.

He is seen getting out of the back of a black car and walking into the station surrounded by two men and a woman.

Shepherd, who had grown a bushy beard in the months since he fled the UK, stopped to talk to reporters on his way in.

"I hope the truth will be discovered, my appeal will end successfully and everyone can move on", he said.

Ms Brown, 24, was killed after the speedboat Shepherd had bought to "pull women" flipped into the icy waters of the River Thames during their first in December 2015.

Her father Graham Brown told ITV News that news of the arrest made him cry.