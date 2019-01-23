‘He’s a fighter’: Baby survives 25 heart attacks in one day

Theo Fry was born with a heart double the usual size and was immediately put on a life-support machine.

At just nine months, Theo suffered 25 cardiac arrests in just 24 hours – thought to be the most endured by anyone over the course of one day in the United Kingdom.

But now, at 19 months old, after contracting sepsis and surviving 17 operations - two of which required open-heart surgery - Theo's health has now stabilised.

"He's just a fighter," his mother Fauve Syres told ITV News.

"We're lucky that we wake up every day (to him) and can’t believe it," his father Steven Fry said.