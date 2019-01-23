- ITV Report
James Gandolfini's son Michael to play Tony Soprano in prequel film The Many Saints of Newark
Tony Soprano is to be brought back to screens in a new film - with James Gandolfini's son playing the mob boss.
Michael Gandolfini, 19, will take over his late father's role, playing a young Tony Soprano in a prequel called The Many Saints of Newark.
His father portrayed gangster Tony during the six-series show between 1999 and 2007, which followed the highs and lows of a New Jersey-based crime mob.
James Gandolfini died aged 51 in 2013 after collapsing in Italy.
Confirming his role in the upcoming film, Michael Gandolfini described himself as "thrilled".
David Chase, who created The Sopranos, has written the script for the movie.
In a statement to Deadline, Gandolfini said: "It's a profound honour to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano.
"I'm thrilled that I’m going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark."
The film will be set during the Newark riots of the 1960s, a period of tension between African Americans and Italians.
Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen and Corey Stoll will all star.