James Gandolfini's son Michael to play Tony Soprano in prequel film The Many Saints of Newark

Tony Soprano is to be brought back to screens in a new film - with James Gandolfini's son playing the mob boss.

Michael Gandolfini, 19, will take over his late father's role, playing a young Tony Soprano in a prequel called The Many Saints of Newark.

His father portrayed gangster Tony during the six-series show between 1999 and 2007, which followed the highs and lows of a New Jersey-based crime mob.

James Gandolfini died aged 51 in 2013 after collapsing in Italy.

Confirming his role in the upcoming film, Michael Gandolfini described himself as "thrilled".