Dozens of jobs at risk as John Lewis plans to close Hampshire store

John Lewis has announced it will close the smallest store in its portfolio, putting 127 jobs at risk.

The Knight & Lee department store in Southsea, Hampshire, will stop trading in July.

The closure puts all 127 employees at risk of redundancy and the company said that it will seek to redeploy staff at John Lewis and Waitrose shops nearby.

John Lewis cited the store's small size and the cost of modernisation as reasons behind its decision.

The news comes just weeks after John Lewis warned thatits annual staff bonus is under threat - the first time in living memory as it battles challenging trading conditions.

Around 83,000 staff are usually awarded the payout in March.