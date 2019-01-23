Labour ‘highly likely’ to support plan to delay Brexit if no deal – McDonnell

Labour are “highly likely” to support a plan to delay the UK’s exit from the EU if a Brexit deal is not achieved by the end of next month, the shadow chancellor has suggested.

John McDonnell described the cross-party Bill – backed by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Tory Nick Boles – as “sensible” and said it was “increasingly likely” that his party would back it.

The group of MPs are seeking to give time for a Bill to suspend the Article 50 withdrawal process if there is no new deal with Brussels by the end of February.

Mr McDonnell told BBC Two’s Newsnight: “Yvette Cooper has put an amendment down, which I think is sensible.

“It says to the Government you’ve run down the clock so much, it looks as though if you can’t get a deal by February 26… the Government will then have to bring forward proposals to extend that.

“So I think it’s increasingly likely already that we’ll have to take that option because the Government has run the clock down.”

Mr McDonnell said Labour had to go through its own party processes to determine whether they would back it, but added: “It’s highly likely but we’ll go through our normal process of consultation with our members.”