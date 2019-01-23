Major US airport halts flights after drone sighting

Flights into a major US airport were briefly suspended on Tuesday evening after a drone was spotted over another nearby airport.

At about 5pm (9pm GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received two reports from flights headed to Newark Airport in New Jersey that they had spotted a drone about 3,500 feet over nearby Teterboro Airport.

The administration said in a statement that arriving flights were held briefly but resumed after no further sightings were reported.

The airport, which serves New York City, said just after 7pm that it was operating normally again. The FAA had no reports of delays at the airport on its website.