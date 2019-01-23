- ITV Report
-
Niagara Falls leaves visitors stunned by 'Frozen fairytale'
Winter has officially arrived in Ontario, Canada, as parts of the Niagara Falls freeze over.
The world-famous waterfall has been transformed into a winter wonderland as a cold snap presents shivering tourists with breathtaking views.
Temperatures have plunged so low in America’s Northeast that it has partly frozen the majestic Niagara Falls stunning visitors as they are treated to a scene which appears to come straight out of Disney’s Frozen.
A winter storm brought wind chills of up to -25 degrees Celsius over recent days with highs of -13 degrees Celsius.
Those hoping to get a closer view were thwarted by ice building up on the tourist binoculars.
But the wider view made for some spectacular photographs.