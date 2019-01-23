Policies must become action on child health, ministers warned

A senior paediatrician has urged the Scottish Government to move from policies to action to transform children’s health.

Professor Steve Turner made the comments as a scorecard marking the government’s progress two years on from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) State of Child Health: Scotland report was published.

The update notes significant progress against 17 of the 36 recommendations, including against what are seen as the major barriers to child health in Scotland – child poverty, obesity and mental health.

Among the policies praised are the Scottish Government’s plan to tackle child poverty, new birth and early years payments for lower-income families, an extra £250 million a year for mental health, a commitment to halving childhood obesity by 2030 and consulting on restricting junk food promotions.

Some progress is noted as being made against a further 12 recommendations while seven have recorded no progress, including Scottish Government funding of mandatory child health training for trainee GPs and giving every child with a long-term condition a named health professional.

The report warns the present situation of rising child poverty and a widening health gap between rich and poor children is “not acceptable”, and policies must now secure measurable improvements in child health.