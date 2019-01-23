Rumours: Real Madrid prepare £90m bid for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala

Real Madrid are preparing a £90m sumer bid for Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25 (Sun)

Aaron Ramsey could join Juventus this month if Arsenal can seal loan deals for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and Colombia international James Rodriguez, currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid (Independent)

Cesar Azpilicueta's place in the Chelsea side could be threatened if boss Maurizio Sarri moves for Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj, 24 (Mirror)

Spurs have joined Manchester United in the pursuit of PSV Eindhovens 21-year-old winger Steven Bergwijn (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain have tabled an offer for Evewrton’s Senegal international Idriss Gueye (L'Equipe)

And the Toffees would be happy to accept an offer around £40m as they look to fund the signing of attacking reinforcements (Mirror)

Newcastle have made an offer of around £4.3m to loan Atletico Madrid’s Portugal winger Gelson Martins (AS)