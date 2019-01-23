- ITV Report
Santander list 140 branches set to close as 1,200 jobs put at risk - is your local branch among them?
Santander is to close 140 branches in the UK, putting more than 1,200 jobs at risk, following a slump in the number of transactions it handles.
The bank said it is consulting with unions and will seek to find alternative roles for 1,270 employees affected by the closures. It expects to redeploy about a third across the group.
Following the closures, Santander will retain a network of 614 branches with its customers also having the option to bank using the more than 11,000 Post Office branches across the UK.
The move comes as the number of transactions carried out at Santander branches fell by 23% over the past three years, while transactions online and on mobile phones have soared by 99%.
The bank said that it will also spend £55 million refurbishing 100 branches over the next two years, which will include a "focus on personal service, convenience and community engagement".
Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking at Santander, said: "The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.
"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.
"We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible."
She added that the banks expects the size of its branch network to "remain stable for the foreseeable future".
Is your local branch among the 140 set to close?
The full list of branches in alphabetical order (with their date of closure in brackets):
- Aberdeen George Street (7 November 2019)
- Acton (27 June 2019)
- Aldershot (16 May 2019)
- Alloa (6 June 2019)
- Amersham (20 June 2019)
- Ammanford (30 May 2019)
- Antrim (30 May 2019)
- Axminster (2 May 2019)
- Aylsham (4 July 2019)
- Ballymoney (16 May 2019)
- Bathgate George Street (25 April 2019)
- Belfast Newtownards Road (20 June 2019)
- Berkhamsted (20 June 2019)
- Bideford (25 April 2019)
- Birmingham New Street (25 July 2019)
- Birmingham Acocks Green (2 May 2019)
- Birstall (27 June 2019)
- Boscombe Christchurch Road (13 June 2019)
- Brechin (9 May 2019)
- Brixham (30 May 2019)
- Broadstone (9 May 2019)
- Burnley Briercliffe Road (27 June 2019)
- Buxton (27 June 2019)
- Chandlers Ford (11 July 2019)
- Cheam (6 June 2019)
- Clapham High Street (2 May 2019)
- Cleethorpes (4 July 2019)
- Clitheroe (25 April 2019)
- Coalville (11 July 2019)
- Cockermouth (2 May 2019)
- Cockfosters (16 May 2019)
- Colchester Culver Street West (7 November 2019)
- Corby (25 April 2019)
- Coventry High Street (7 November 2019)
- Crosby (13 June 2019)
- Crouch End (4 July 2019)
- Devizes (16 May 2019)
- Didcot (4 July 2019)
- Dorchester (27 June 2019)
- Dorking (18 July 2019)
- Driffield (30 May 2019)
- East Sheen (25 July 2019)
- Eastcote (25 April 2019)
- Edinburgh Leith Walk (9 May 2019)
- Edinburgh 194-196 Morningside Road (12 December 2019)
- Egham (30 May 2019)
- Epping (6 June 2019)
- Esher (27 June 2019)
- Feltham (11 July 2019)
- Fleetwood (27 June 2019)
- Forfar (25 July 2019)
- Four Oaks (9 May 2019)
- Gainsborough (13 June 2019)
- Gerrards Cross (23 May 2019)
- Glasgow Forge Shopping Centre (27 June 2019)
- Glasgow Springburn Shopping Centre (20 June 2019)
- Godalming (6 June 2019)
- Goole (13 June 2019)
- Gracechurch Street (25 April 2019)
- Guildford High Street (12 December 2019)
- Hadleigh (23 May 2019)
- Haslemere (25 April 2019)
- Havant (25 July 2019)
- Heathfield (13 June 2019)
- Helensburgh (25 April 2019)
- Henley-On-Thames (30 May 2019)
- Holt (13 June 2019)
- Hythe (6 June 2019)
- Keynsham (4 July 2019)
- Kingswinford (6 June 2019)
- Kirkcaldy High Street (13 June 2019)
- Knutsford (6 June 2019)
- Lanark (4 July 2019)
- Leather Lane (12 December 2019)
- Leeds Street Lane (4 July 2019)
- Leicester Evington Road (13 June 2019)
- Leicester Uppingham Road (9 May 2019)
- Liverpool Church Street (7 November 2019)
- Llangefni (4 July 2019)
- Ludgate Circus (27 June 2019)
- Lymington (25 July 2019)
- Manchester Cross Street (5 December 2019)
- Marylebone High Street (16 May 2019)
- Middleton (25 July 2019)
- Monmouth (30 May 2019)
- Morden (9 May 2019)
- Newmarket (30 May 2019)
- North Shields (9 May 2019)
- Northwood (16 May 2019)
- Norwich St Stephens Street (12 December 2019)
- Nottingham 2 Clumber Street (12 December 2019)
- Oakham (25 April 2019)
- Otley (16 May 2019)
- Oxted (16 May 2019)
- Parkstone (18 July 2019)
- Pembroke (9 May 2019)
- Penarth (2 May 2019)
- Plymouth New George Street (5 December 2019)
- Portobello Road (25 July 2019)
- Portslade (23 May 2019)
- Purley (20 June 2019)
- Queensway (25 April 2019)
- Ramsbottom (20 June 2019)
- Rayners Lane (4 July 2019)
- Reigate (13 June 2019)
- Renfrew (18 July 2019)
- Ripon (6 June 2019)
- Romsey (18 July 2019)
- Ryde (6 June 2019)
- Selby Market Cross (16 May 2019)
- Selsdon (25 July 2019)
- Shoreham (2 May 2019)
- Shrewsbury High Street (5 December 2019)
- Sidmouth (20 June 2019)
- Skipton High Street (18 July 2019)
- South Woodham Ferrers (2 May 2019)
- Southend High Street (7 November 2019)
- St Andrews (2 May 2019)
- Stanmore (2 May 2019)
- Stowmarket (25 July 2019)
- Swiss Cottage(9 May 2019)
- Tavistock (23 May 2019)
- Tonypandy (11 July 2019)
- Totnes (27 June 2019)
- Troon (18 July 2019)
- Ulverston (30 May 2019)
- Upminster (13 June 2019)
- Wandsworth (30 May 2019)
- Ware (11 July 2019)
- Watford Harlequin Centre (7 November 2019)
- Wealdstone (20 June 2019)
- West Ealing (9 May 2019)
- West Kirby (20 June 2019)
- Wetherby (16 May 2019)
- Windermere (23 May 2019)
- Wisbech (2 May 2019)
- Woodley (4 July 2019)
- Worcester Park (20 June 2019)
- Workington (6 June 2019)
- Yeadon (25 July 2019)