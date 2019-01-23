Star of Oscar-nominated Free Solo admits he is more nervous of red carpet than 3000ft ropeless climb

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

One of the most epic and nail biting films among this year's Oscar nominations is the real life tale of a man who scaled a 900-metre (3000ft) vertical rock face - with no ropes. Free Solo follows 33-year-old Alex Honnold as he attempts to conquer the first free solo climb of the famed El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park. The film is up for Best Feature Documentary at the 91st Academy Awards. And while heights may not faze him, Mr Honnold describes the idea of walking the Oscars' red carpet as "horrifying".

Alex Honnold speaking to ITV News in south London. Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV News at a climbing centre in south London, Mr Honnold said he had been taken aback by the reaction to the film. "Certainly when I agreed to work on a film project with the directors (E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin) I didn't really think where it would all go," he said. "The film really does capture the emotion pretty well, so each time I see it it takes me back to that place." Mr Honnold spent years training for the climb, one which he would have done without the cameras rolling.