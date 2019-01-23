Weather: Frosty and icy start to the day as temperatures stay low

It will be a frosty and icy start to the day for many parts of the UK, with a Yellow Warning for Ice in force until 11:00am.

The central spine of the country will have a cold but sunny day with much lighter winds than on Tuesday.

However, northern, some western and some eastern coasts will see further wintry showers feeding in, which will be heavy in places.

For all parts it will be a cold day with temperatures often in the low to mid single figures.

A top temperature of 7 Celsius (45 F) is likely down towards the far southwest.