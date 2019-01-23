Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – January 23

What the papers say – January 23 Photo: PA

The Brexit latest, the search for a plane carrying Cardiff City’s new signing and IT problems in court all make headlines on Wednesday.

The Times leads with computer issues at courts which have caused “chaos”, with the paper reporting thousands of cases have been disrupted.

The Daily Telegraph leads on a review into aspirin, reporting the drug should not be taken to prevent heart disease unless a doctor suggests otherwise.

The Guardian writes that UK companies have pressed the “Brexit panic button”, writing that Dyson will move headquarters to Singapore, P&O wll re-register its fleet in Cyprus and Sony will shift its European headquarters to Amsterdam.

The Financial Times also leads with Dyson, calling Sir James Dyson an “outspoken Brexit backer”.

The Metro carries the story of Emiliano Sala, a footballer feared dead after a plane went missing in the English Channel.

The leads with warnings about the viability of the Good Friday Agreement should Britain leave the EU without a deal.

The Independent says the EU will enforce a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Daily Mirror leads on reaction to an Oscar nomination for a drama based on the murder of James Bulger.

The Sun carries details from Wayne Rooney’s arrest report in America.

The Daily Mail leads with a father claiming that Instagram “helped” his daughter kill herself after he accused the site of “hosting pictures glorifying self-harm and suicide”.

The Daily Express leads with what it calls the “scandal” of terminally ill patients waiting for benefits claims to be answered.

While the Daily Star says that Coronation Street actor Jack Shepherd has had a hair transplant.

