Woman, 21, dies after being hit by police car on 999 call in east London

The car had been responding to a call about a man threatening members of the public in Walthamstow.

The Metropolitan Police said the collision with the marked police car happened in Forest Road, east London, on Tuesday night.

A 21-year-old woman has died after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call.

A police spokesman said the car stopped at the scene and the officers tried to help the woman before medics arrived. But she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to trace her next of kin, who are believed to be outside the UK.

The Met’s internal Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, as has the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog.