World’s best B&B is in Torquay

The world’s best B&B is in Devon, according to a travel review website.

Torquay’s The 25 Boutique B&B scooped the title in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards.

The five-star accommodation is streets ahead – but a stone’s throw away from – the fictitious Fawlty Towers which was set in the English Riviera.

Its owners, Andy and Julian Banner-Price, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to hear that The 25 has been named as the best B&B in the world.

“We love creating special and memorable experiences for our guests and receiving their excellent reviews makes our hard work truly rewarding.”