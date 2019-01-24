Former SNP leader Alex Salmond arrested and charged

ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith said Salmond will appear in court later on Thursday.

Alex Salmond, former first minister of Scotland and the ex leader of the SNP, has been arrested and charged by Police Scotland.

No further details of the 64-year-old's charge have been released by the force.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act.”

Mr Salmond, from Linlithgow, West Lothian, was the Scottish first minister from 2007 to 2014.