Amber Rudd hints she could resign to stop a no-deal Brexit

Pressure has mounted on the Prime Minister to rule out a no-deal Brexit after Amber Rudd hinted she could resign from the Government to stop the UK crashing out of the EU without an agreement.

The Work and Pensions Secretary, a prominent Remain supporter, said she was going to “wait and see” if Theresa May allows a free vote on a series of amendments to her Brexit “Plan B” on Tuesday.

During an interview with BBC Two’s Newsnight, Ms Rudd was asked three times whether she would quit the Cabinet to back a bid by Labour’s Yvette Cooper to extend Article 50 unless a deal is reached by the end of February.

She said: “At this stage I’m going to stick to trying to persuade the Government to allow it to be a free vote.

“There is a lot taking place and there are a lot of new amendments.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

Ms Rudd told the programme she is “committed to making sure we avoid no-deal”, which she described as “the worst possible outcome”.